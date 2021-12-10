Joyce Harmon, 95, of Ludington, passed away on Oct. 24, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

