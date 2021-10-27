Joyce Jacqueline (Johnson) Harmon, 95, of Ludington, passed away on Oct 24. 2021 at Ludington Woods Assisted Living after a short illness. Born on March 1, 1926, in Milwaukee, Joyce was the daughter of the late Ida Helen Sabel and Stanley Warren Johnson. Joyce and her family moved to Ludington where she attended Foster School and graduated from Ludington High School in 1944. Always thinking of others, her Ludington High classmates voted her “Most Popular Girl.” Joyce attended business college in Lansing, and on Oct. 25, 1946, married Donald Raymond Harmon. Don and Joyce were life and business partners running Harmon Orchards until their retirement in 1997. In retirement, they enjoyed many years with friends and family summering in Ludington and wintering at Kings Point in Sun City Center, Florida.
Joyce was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church where she worked on many committees, contributed greatly to the women’s society, and did so much to help people. Dedicated to civic and community service, Joyce volunteered with the Red Cross and for eight years at Memorial Medical Center. While in Florida, she and Don served with Meals on Wheels and on many Kings Point committees.
A very good golfer, Joyce was a member of Lincoln Hills and Kings Point golf clubs. In addition, she enjoyed bowling, gardening, reading, cooking and entertaining. Joyce was an outstanding cook who was known for the delicious meals that she prepared for family and friends. Organizing family gatherings were her specialty; she always put family and friends first, and gave so much of herself to them. Joyce was always there with casseroles, cookies and/or help. She offered prayers daily for her family, friends and country.
Joyce was predeceased in death by her loving husband of nearly 62 years, Don, who passed away April 23, 2008, as well as by her brother Donald (Corn) Johnson; sister and brother-in-law Helen and Maurice Wilson; grandson Cody Greenman, granddaughter Jill Abrahamson; and, niece Debra (Wilson) Wincheski. Surviving are her three daughters Christy (Warren) Abrahamson, Cynda (Jim) Greenman and Cheryl (Gib) Felmlee, all of whom will miss her dearly. Joyce loved being a grandmother to Donald (Michelle) Felmlee, Nicholas (Ashley) Felmlee and Drew (Katie) Greenman. She was a wonderful great-grandma to Mason, Harper, Taylor and Bo Felmlee, and to Hannah and Andrew Sauers. Joyce was a great, great-grandmother to Addison Sauers. She is survived by her sister-in-law Joan Johnson; two nieces Tamarah Nuttle and Marsha Schmacher; and, nephew Dennis Wilson. Joyce so appreciated all the care and visits including many rides and outings with Denny and his wife Barb. Joyce also appreciated all the kindness and companionship given by caregivers Pam Carlson and Carla Treesh and the staff at Ludington Woods Assisted Living.
A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence please visit oakgroveludington.com or send to Christy Abrahamson, 3833 Stein Lane, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Memorial gifts in Joyce’s name may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 3212 W. Kinney Road, Ludington, MI 49431 or to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding SE, Ada, MI 49301 (800-669-9335), www.hom.org.