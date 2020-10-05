It is with great sorrow to announce that Joyce Rexford, formerly of Ludington, left this world on Sept. 29, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida, to join her family and friends at their table at the Elks Lodge in heaven. She was 89 years old.
Joyce was born on April 10, 1931 in Ludington, the daughter of Elenore C. (Ranf) and Harry Abrahamson, and graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1949. She furthered her education at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, where she studied music and the Florida beaches. After graduation, Joyce returned to Ludington to marry Charles F. Wallace. Throughout their years, the two of them owned and operated several local businesses including the Star-Lite Drive-In and the Dairy Queen. During their time together, they had five children who they raised and became the “worker bees” of the family businesses.
After many years together, Joyce and Charles parted ways. In 1979, Joyce married Homer S. Rexford and they enjoyed life together until he passed away in 1983. Joyce moved to Henderson, Nevada, in 2003 to enjoy the weather and the surroundings until 2011, when she moved to Lakeland, Florida, to be close to family and live her remaining years fully, the way she wanted.
Her presence in this life will be deeply missed by her children Robert (Lisa) Wallace, Kathy (Tom) Shafer, Charles W. Wallace and Claudia (Aaron) Wilkinson; her grandchildren Matthew Shafer, Lauren (Melanie) Carnevale, Taralyn and Tom Wallace; and her great-grandson Mason Carnevale.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Elenore C. Walter and Harry Abrahamson, husband Homer S. Rexford, former husband Charles F. Wallace and her son Glenn “Zip” Wallace.
Graveside services will be held to celebrate the life of Joyce at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. Those who wish to remember Joyce with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Mason County Mutts in honor of her love of animals.
Please visit Joyce’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Joyce for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.