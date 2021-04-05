Judi A. Holden, age 79, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 4, 2021, with her family at her side.
Judi was born the second child of Zygmunt and Geraldine (Sadler) Jablonski on Aug. 20, 1941. She lived a full life and enjoyed spending time with her friends, family and especially her grandchildren. Judi’s laughter and her stories will be missed greatly. Judi also enjoyed working at various employers she had the most joy caring for the elderly for over 50 years. Judi had a very strong faith and faithfully prayed her rosary and offered prayers for others in need.
Judi loved working in her garden and tending to her lilac bushes, hydrangeas and burning bush. Judi loved watching and listening to her favorite birds when they would return each spring, especially the humming birds!
Judi was preceded in death by her sister Helen Marie Jablonski and her parents. Judi is survived by her sisters Janet Growth, Joyce Dodge and her brother Robert Jablonski and her former husband Denis Holden of Scottville.
Judi will be lovingly remembered by her children Virginia (Sonny) Marcelo of California; Tom (Karolyn) Holden of Ludington; Patrick (Lisa) Holden of South Mills, North Carolina; Jimmy (Ashley) Holden of Wellston; and Micheal (Paula) Holden of Ludington; grandchildren Michael, Peter and Thomas Marcelo, James and Jarod Kratky, Erin (Erin) and Jeffrey Holden, James Jr., Jesse and Jade Holden, Kendra Mortensen, Tarah (Nick) Verboam and Alex (Jess) Sutherlin; and, great-grandchildren Issac, Aaron, Abigail, Henry, Delilah, Adaline, Sage and Layla.
Per Judi’s request, there are no services planned.
May the soul of Judi Holden rest in peace.
