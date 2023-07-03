Judith E. Wicklund, 74, of Custer, and longtime resident of Palm Springs, California, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Judith was born on June 1, 1949, in West Bristol, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Jack and Ann (Rice) Lister where she grew up and graduated high school before following her brother to California as he was enlisting with the Marine Corps.
Judy was outstanding with shorthand and as a typist and literally became a walking dictionary. She met her future husband, Barry Wicklund in 1975 and they married on May 1, 1977, in Las Vegas and celebrated 46 years by each other’s side. In 1979, they decided to move from Newport Beach to Palm Springs to raise their sons Brandyn and Brent and resided there until retirement brought them to Barry’s hometown of Custer.
Judy worked with Palm Springs Life Magazine as a typesetter, which led to her starting her own typesetting business in 1981 called Wicklund Typography. She was the only typesetting business in the Coachella Valley and was very successful until the advancement of computer technology made her business obsolete. As a fitness guru, she then decided to open her own Jazzercise Studio which was also successful until other larger gyms opened in the area. With her excellent typing and writing skills, she decided to attend Court Reporting school and became a certified California Shorthand Reporter, working several years as freelance reporter before working full-time for the Imperial County Court House in El Centro, California, until her retirement.
Judy was a very active person. She enjoyed camping in the California desert with friends and family riding dirt bikes. She and Barry spent many years exploring the High Sierras, Death Valley, and Southern Utah on their Gold Wing. Judy joined a pool league and became an outstanding player. As a mom, she spent countless hours with the boys at soccer, little league ball, and martial arts where Brandyn received a black belt in Judo and Brent received his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Everything Judy did, she did full throttle and with passion, which led to a very accomplished life. However, her family always came first and foremost.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Ann Lister; her sister Karen Bernhauser, and her brother-in-law Jim McKinnell.
She will be greatly missed by her husband Barry; her sons Brandyn John (Cherie) Wicklund, and Brent Wicklund; her granddaughters Jaxyn and Jacy Wicklund; her sisters Dot McKinnell; and Susan Fallon her brother Jack (Pam) Lister,
According to her wishes no services are planned currently. Please visit her memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a tribute of Judy with her family.