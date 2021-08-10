Judith Leone Kronlein went to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by the love of her family in Hart, on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the age of 83. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Thomas Kronlein. They were married on June 12, 1959, in Muskegon. She is preceded in death by her son Thomas Kronlein Jr (Kim) of Allendale. She is survived by her daughter Lynne Wiggins; her son Luke; her son Peter Kronlein (Barby) of Manassas, Virginia, and their children, Ben (Bre and great-grandson, Cillian), Rachel, Samuel and Anna; and by her sister Joy Ott of Spring Lake.
Judy was born in Kalamazoo, on July 23, 1938. She graduated from Muskegon High School 1956 and from Western Michigan University with a degree in education. Judy was a librarian and also taught in the Hart Public Schools for more than 30 years and was the principal of Golden School in Mears for three years. She insisted on respect, good order and hard work and sometimes described her role as that of a “benevolent dictator.”
Judy loved and was deeply committed to her family and to her community. She lived and worked to make it a better place for everyone that called it home. She invested in people — her family, the children and educators in her school and was active in her church teaching Sunday School and leading women’s Bible studies that had an eternal impact on many lives.
Judy loved to play golf and when her health did not allow her to fully participate she would drive the cart, putt and lend moral support. In the winter she enjoyed cross country skiing and admiring the beauty of newly fallen snow. She attended countless high school football, basketball and track meets to support her local team and followed football, baseball and golf (she did not tolerate professional basketball because they didn’t play defense). In all seasons Judy was an avid reader consuming a book in a matter of hours and moving on to the next. She enjoyed puzzles of all kinds and was frequently challenged by her sister, Joy, with the most difficult puzzles she could find. For many years Judy and Tom escaped the frigid Michigan winters to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama, with the snow bird community where she walked the beaches and was very active in their local church and broader community.
Judy was a woman of deep and enduring faith. Through all of life’s joys, challenges and trials her confidence was in the hands of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. This relationship was the foundation from which she lived life and placed her complete trust.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Hart, with Pastor Ryan Vander Zwagg officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oceana Christian School in Hart.
