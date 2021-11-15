Judith Lorraine Morton, aged 84, of Scottville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Willowbrook Care Home. Judy was born on October 26, 1937 in Ludington, the daughter of John H. and Gertrude M. (Rofel) Ezdebski, attended St. Stanislaus School through the eighth grade before graduating from St. Simon’s High School. On March 16, 1964, she married Nevin L. Morton in Scottville. and they have celebrated 57 years together.
Judy attended Michigan State University studying library science and worked for the Mason County District Library in Scottville for more than 22 years. She also drove the bookmobile and was known to many in the community as the “Bookmobile Lady” around Mason County for several years as well. She was an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 76 in Ludington and volunteered for many of the post’s events. With Nevin being a Korean War Veteran, one of many proud accomplishments Judy took so much pride in was helping sell candy bags at the Legion to continue preservation of services for all veterans. In retirement, she and Nevin enjoyed traveling to visit family on the East Coast and out West.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her sons Luke Morton and Rick Morton; brother Jude Ezdebski; and, sister Jermaine Kraft.
Judy will be lovingly remembered by her husband Nevin; her son Mark (Cheryl) Morton of Galloway, New Jersey; her daughter Leah Harmon of Scottville; her daughters-in-law Nancy Morton of Custer and Maureen Morton of Scottville; grandchildren Tim Morton, Kristin (Steve) Bowker, Danielle (Keith) Newerla, Nicole Morton, Jamie Harmon, Matthew Morton, Jake Morton, and Tyler Morton, five great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Joan Ezdebski of Ludington; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Judy at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne Wheeler as celebrant. Burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville. Friends may visit with Judy’s family on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of Mass at the church. Judy’s family asks for those who wish to remember Judy with a memorial donation, to please consider the American Legion Post 76 and the Mason County District Library — Scottville.
Please visit Judy’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute to Judy for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.