Judith Lynn Cools, age 68, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. She was born July 19, 1953, in Lincoln Park, to David and Jean (Goodall) Bonamici. Judy graduated from Lincoln Park High School in 1970 and went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in religious studies from the University of Michigan. She married Gary Cools on March 23, 1970.
Judy worked as a clearance officer for the National Baha’i Center in Chicago. She also worked in several secretarial positions where she created websites, GIS mapping, thermal imaging and bookkeeping. Judy was a member of the Baha’i faith and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed her plants, writing, investigating Baha’i writings and serving her family and friends.
Judy is survived by her husband Gary Cools; her son Eric Cools; her stepmother and stepbrother; and, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and brother Bob.
A private service was held and she was laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.