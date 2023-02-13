Judy Ann (Shaver) Shoop, born April 17, 1938, in Benton Harbor, to Ward and June Shaver, passed away suddenly on Feb. 6, 2023.
Judy loved traveling and being a military wife for over 27 years. She loved talking on the phone to her friends and family, watching television, and attending many of her grandchildren’s sporting events. She enjoyed baking. We loved her fudge, famous rum cake and fruit cake. She had a large selection of jokes and was always willing to share a laugh. Her humor and smile will be missed.
She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother, always willing to spend time with her grandkids.
She was very proud of her family and is survived by her children Pamela (Gerald) Buck, Jack (Diane) Shoop, Jeanne (Rick) Tyndall, and John (Theresa) Shoop.
Her grandchildren include Derek (Jamie) Sanders, Brooke Sanders, Alec (Jessica) Sanders, Corey (Laura) Sanders, Cody (Shannon) Shoop, Justin Shoop, Payton (Paige) Tyndall, Coltyn Tyndall, Rylee (Dylan) Hansen, AmyGrace Shoop, Jacob Shoop, Andrea Shoop, and Audra Shoop and a dozen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ward and June Shaver and her brother John Shaver.
Cremation has already taken place. A private service will be held in the spring with her final resting place at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor, next to her father, Ward Shaver.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.