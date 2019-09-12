Judy Lynn Abel, age 63, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Judy was born on Nov. 14, 1955 in Shelby, the daughter of Lloyd and Arville (Cole) Stewart. She graduated from Scottville High School in 1974 and recently earned her associate degree in accounting from South University.
Judy worked as a pharmacy tech for Revco, was an accountant for Ludington Plumbing and Quick Way Trucking and, most recently, the payroll manager at Peterson Farms in Hart.
Judy could often be found at the campground or floating in her pool. She was the sweetest person there ever was.
She had a strong faith and loved her church. She was very active with St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, volunteered with Ladies Aid and headed up the Prayer Circle.
Judy loved her family more than anyone could ever imagine. She will be deeply missed by those who survive her, husband, Ken Abel; children, Rob (Angi) Joynes, Steve (Julie) Joynes, Josh Joynes, and Ruby Abel Goodman; mother, Arville Stewart; siblings, Dan (Diane) Stewart, Laurie (Dave) Bialochowski, and Leah (Derwin Duchenois) Roberts; and eight grandchildren.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Stewart.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Richard Collin presiding. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lack’s Cancer Center at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Judy at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements where entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.