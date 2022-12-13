Judy Lynn Danneffel, 66, of Ludington, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022.
Judy was born on Sept. 17, 1956 in Grand Rapids, the daughter of John Nicholas Pifer and Marion Estelle Crowley Lusk. She graduated from Central High School in 1974 and married Raymond Danneffel on Aug. 11, 1989.
Judy was a very talented artist and created some beautiful drawings that will be enjoyed by her family for years to come. Judy loved her fur babies and leaves behind Willow May but joins her Sammi in heaven.
Judy is survived by her sons Steven (Irene) Lusk and Jon (Brandi) Lusk; siblings John (Carolyn) Pifer, Nancy (Dave) Mervau, Rick Pifer, Diana (Mike) Smigiel, Michael Pifer and Susan Wilbur; grandson Lennon Bishop Lusk; husband Raymond Danneffel; and, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her son Adam John Lusk.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.