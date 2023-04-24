Julia Ann Nickleson, 83, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. She was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Manistee, the daughter of Harry and Cecelia (Waterman) Nickerson.
Julia worked as an apartment manager for many years where she formed long-lasting relationships with many of her tenants. In her spare time, Julia enjoyed being outdoors, tending to her flowers and taking care of her yard. Most of all, she loved being a proud, active tribal member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians where she volunteered delivering meals to the Tribal Elders.
Julia is survived by her children Robert Hathaway of San Diego, California, Vicki (Mike) Sigler of Vancouver, Washington, and Larry (Kayleigh) Hathaway of Ludington; and numerous grandchildren.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; her son Gary “Carrot Top” Nickleson; and her siblings Raymond, Charlie, Yvonne and Virginia.
Cremation has taken place and private interment services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.