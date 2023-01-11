Julianne Kay Marshall, daughter of Clarence and Helen Scott, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 11, 2023 from complications of a brain tumor. Julie was born Oct. 3, 1961, in Buffalo, New York. Julie grew up in Middleville where she attended Thornapple-Kellogg High School, graduating in 1979. She continued her education by attending Michigan State University where she obtained her degree in elementary education. Julie then obtained a master’s degree in education from Central Michigan University. She married Neil Marshall in 1983 and together had two children, Courtney Marshall and Thomas Marshall.
Julie’s first and only teaching position was with the Ludington Area Schools where she taught lower elementary for 30 years. Upon retiring from the classroom, she became the principal of the Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center. Julie was an accomplished teacher whose classroom was organized and filled with love for her young students. Over her many years as a kindergarten teacher, she formed relationships with co-workers, students and parents that carried over to life-long friendships.
Julie was a successful coach for the Ludington swimming and diving programs for 20 years helping many swimmers and divers compete in the State finals and pursue a collegiate career. She was a state finalist in diving herself during her high school career. Julie made a difference in both the classroom and on the pool deck.
The same passion in the classroom carried over into her personal life. Julie loved to walk with her girlfriends and exercise. In recent years, Julie discovered the sport of pickleball and soon became a regular at the courts in Ludington, and at her winter retreats to Punta Gorda, Florida. Julie was active and involved with the most important people in her life, her children, and grandchildren.
Julie was a member of the United Methodist Church of Ludington, The Boat Club, the Peace River Picklers and a former member of the Ludington Education Association. She also served on numerous boards and committees in the community, including Relay for Life, Gus Macker and the Ludington Area Pickleball Association.
Julie is survived by her husband Dan Neil, whom she married on Oct. 23, 2010. She is also survived by her children Courtney Marshall (Josh Crocker), Thomas (Kasey) Marshall, Melissa (Shane) Ruboyianes and Brad (Shannon) Neil; and grandchildren Sophia and Alistair Crocker; Kendall Marshall; William and Landon Ruboyianes; and, Madelyn and Parker Neil. Julie is also survived by her siblings Evelyn (Jeff) Clark, Steve Scott, David Scott and Jon (Kendra) Scott. Julie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Helen Scott. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Julie’s name can be made to Ludington Area Schools to be used for a Tuition Angel for the pre-school, to the Ludington Education Association to be used for a scholarship for a Ludington High School senior majoring in elementary education or Harbor Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church of Ludington on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A separate visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Ludington. Julie will be buried at Towns Cemetery in Amber Township in the spring at a private ceremony. Julie specifically asked that a “FUN-RAIL” gathering take place at a later date with family and close friends to celebrate her life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.