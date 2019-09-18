Today

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.