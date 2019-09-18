Julie A. Quinn, age 67, of Ludington, lost her long battle with cancer on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
Julie was born in Ludington on July 2, 1952, the daughter of Emery and Illeane (Summerfield) Marrison. She married James Quinn on Sept. 11, 1971, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Ludington. Julie graduated from Ludington High School, class of 1970. She also attended West Shore Community College where she received her LPN in 1971.
Julie was a cook at Hart Public Schools, retiring in 2003 after 14 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and FOE Auxiliary. Julie enjoyed camping, sailing and traveling, and loved her family more than anything.
Julie is survived by her husband of 48 years, James Quinn; daughters, Jodie (Brian) Phelps and Jamie (Andy) Millspaugh; grandchildren, Quinn and Saige Phelps, and Avery and Carson Millspaugh; father-in-law, John Quinn; sisters, Sandra (Robert) Guith and Laura (Bruce) Curtis; sister-in-law, Kaye (Don) Flickinger; and brother-in-law, John (Joan) Quinn.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Emery and Illeane Marrison; and mother-in-law, Lorraine Quinn.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, with Rev. Domingo F. Shriver presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, Harbor Hospice, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
