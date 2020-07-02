Julie Ann Lasley, age 70, of California, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after a recent illness, with her brother David by her side. She was born Feb. 4, 1950 in Ludington to Bernice and Roy Lasley. She grew up in the Branch area, graduating from Mason County Eastern High School with the class of 1968.
She was employed by Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington for many years in the dietary department. She then lived in New York City and was employed by a large ticket agency. She was later co-manager of a catering business in the Los Angeles area and was a personal chef for Candice Bergen and Elizabeth Taylor. In her later years she worked in the financial industry as a banker.
While in high school, she was a member of the musical group, The Utopias, with her brother David. They performed in numerous clubs in the Detroit area. She also wrote music with him and their song, “I Ain’t Gonna Let you Break My Heart Again” was recorded by Bonnie Raitt and released on her “Nick of Time” album in 1989 which won the Grammy award for album of the year.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandmother Mabel Saxton McKenzie Bacon. Also preceding her in death were her sister Judith Nash, brother-in-law Gale Nash and nephew Jason Lasley. She also lost the love of her life, Hilly Samuelton, several years ago.
She is survived by her brother Dean (Joyce) Lasley of Ludington and her brother David Lasley of California who cared for her since her decline in health for the last several years.
She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Steven Nash of Grand Haven, Debra (Ted) Palma of Fountain, Mark (Stella) Nash of Ludington and Denise (Brian) French of Marion, Dean Lasley II of Ludington, Tina Lasley of California, Tami Lasley of Iowa and Tanya Lasley of Kalamazoo, and also many great nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Those who wish to remember Julie with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the American Cancer Society.