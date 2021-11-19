Julienne G. Anderson, age 95, of Ludington, joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. She was born Feb. 22, 1926, in Ludington to Joseph and Teckla (Bengston) Seymour. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1945 and went on to attend Muskegon Business College where she learned to be a bookkeeper/secretary, and she was good at it! Julienne married the late Raymond Anderson on June 22, 1946, in Ludington. Together they raised four children.
Julienne was an active member of her church, Trinity Evangelical Free Church, until she was unable to attend. She played a large role in hospitality at the church where she helped with the funeral luncheons and the Wednesday night dinners. She was also a part of the Women’s Missionary Society and taught Sunday school for many years.
Julienne loved to garden. She especially loved her peonies and roses. She was a crafter and sewer. She enjoyed her time with Ludington Middle School students, teaching them how to make beaded jewelry. Julienne loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed making pastries and Swedish treats with her grandchildren, intending to pass on family traditions. Julienne took many trips with her family. Some of her favorites were Disney World, Mount Rushmore and Maine.
Julienne will be greatly missed by her children Dwight (Joyce) of Ludington, Sharon Nelson of Jenison, Roger (Kelly) of Ludington and Lori (Chris) Eldredge of Ludington; her 10 grandchildren Deanna (Brian), Lisa (Dave), Jaime (Justin), Michael, Megan (David), Jimmy (Caitlyn), Joey, Erika, Lauren and Kevin; her 13 great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law Wilfred (Nancy) Anderson; and, many, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Julienne was preceded in death by her husband Raymond in 1989 and six siblings.
A funeral for Julienne will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Free Church. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Julienne will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Julienne’s name may be directed to Trinity Evangelical Free Church Youth Ministries or a missionary of donor’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.