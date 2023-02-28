June Ann Waterman passed away, on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 in Manistee, at the age of 96.
June was born May 31, 1926 at home in Brown Township to Golden and Hazel (Wilson) Tompke. She was one of four siblings and was a graduate of Onekama High School’s Class of 1944. Working much of her career at the Manistee County Courthouse, June retired from Shell Western E. and P.
June was a talented homemaker, seamstress and cake decorator. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. June enjoyed traveling around the world and also loved to dance, as well as finding time in her busy schedule to do many hours of volunteer work in the Manistee area.
She is survived by her daughter and son in-law Susan Huspeni and Joel Hupeni of Apple Valley, Minnesota; and her son and daughter in-law Dennis and Janice Waterman of Manistee. Also surviving are her grandchildren Stacy (Maki) Pauzauskie, Jeffery (Sara) Maki, Andrea Huspeni, Linday Huspeni and Alexander Waterman; and her great grandchildren Ariel, Lexi and Aiden Pauzauskie and Franklin and Evelyn Maki.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Hazel and Golden Tompke; her daughter Linda Maki; her son in-law James Maki; her sisters Maxine Harrigan and Patsy Dohr; and, her brother Elwood Tompke.
According to June’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.
Those wishing to remember June, are asked to consider a donation in her name, to one of her favorite charities. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Plaza, Memphis TN 38105-9959; Manistee Historical Museum, 425 River St., Manistee, MI 49660; Manistee County Humane Society, 73 Paws Trail, Manistee, MI 49660; or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 29777 Telegraph Road, Southfield, MI 48032.
