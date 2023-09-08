June Elizabeth Hillman of Ludington, formerly of Livonia, was born Aug. 22, 1927.
She died Sept. 6, 2023 at the age of 96. Mrs. Hillman is the beloved wife of the late William Hillman, Sr. (d. 2010) whom she married on Feb. 10, 1945 in Highland Park. Loving mother of Dana (Richard) Reid, Janet (the late William) Sinclair, Inga (Roland) Eveleth, Lyle (Matthew) Lad, William H. (Kim) Hillman, Jr. the late Philip Hillman and the late Sydney Anne Hillman. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Hillman was a well-known and prizewinning artist known both for her painting and pottery. While she enjoyed gardening, her loves were her children, grandchildren, and the dogs. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alliance For The Great Lakes.