June Marie Howe (nee Collard) passed away peacefully on Sep. 16, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 25, 1934, in Flint. She spent her early years in Lansing, and her family moved to Hart in 1950. She graduated from Hart High School in 1952, and went to California for a few years before returning to Hart. She married Richard Howe in 1956, and raised four children in Hart, and all were graduates of Hart High School. She started working at Merskin and Merskin CPA’s as an accountant in 1970, and retired in 2000.
First and foremost, she loved her family. She also enjoyed golfing, reading, traveling, playing cards and following various sports, including college football. She always tried to be fair, so she supported MSU in her earlier years, and switched to U of M in her later years. She also was an equal fan of Tiger Woods and the Detroit Tigers.
Along with her love of her family, she also loved her faith, and was a member of St. Gregory’s Catholic Church from 1950 until her death. Upon her retirement, her passion and dedication was to her “faith family” where she provided many years of time, and service, to the church.
June was preceded in death by her husband Richard Howe, and leaves to cherish her memory son Rick Howe; daughters Kim Edwards, Lisa (Scott) Poniatowski and Tracie (Mark) McKeiver; five grandchildren Robert (Julie) McDonald, Katie (Phil) Zeeck, Kyle
Poniatowski, Tony McKeiver and Jen McKeiver; and six great-grandchildren London Poniatowski, Connor McDonald, Rowan Poniatowski, Michael Zeeck, Harper McDonald and June Zeeck.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart, MI 49420, with Fr. Phillip Sliwinski presiding. Private interment will be in Hart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor June’s love of her faith family at St. Gregory’s, we request that you make a donation, in her memory, to the Bread of Life Food Pantry by St. Gregory and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Churches, 11 Washington St., Hart, MI 49420. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.