June Marie Strahan Carney, 95, of Ludington, passed away in her home, surrounded by family, on Nov. 24, 2021, after a long, beautiful life. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
June was born in Alpena on June 12, 1926. She was the daughter of Peter and Elizabeth (Gross) Schneider. June spent her childhood in Charlevoix, Roseville and Detroit before moving to Ludington in 1936. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1944. June married James Michael Strahan on May 10, 1952. They spent many happy, loving years together raising their four boys until Jim’s early death in 1980. June married Dr. John Carney on Dec. 27, 2003. She shared the later years of her life with him enjoying traveling, golfing, socializing with friends, cruising local roads, and spending time with family.
June was a homemaker when her children were young. She devoted her time and energy to creating a wonderful home for her family. There was a place for everything, and everything was in its place! After her children were grown, June worked at several Ludington retail stores including Hallmark, J.C. Penney and Montgomery Ward. Her smiling face greeted the public and she delighted in helping patrons with their shopping.
June was a member of Lincoln Hills Golf Club, St. Simon’s Church, Beta Sigma Phi sorority and Ludington Elks where she volunteered for many Friday night fish fries with perch piled high.
She also enjoyed volunteering at St. Simon’s for both school and church functions. She worked with children in the classroom and helped organize and cook for many social functions. June was very social, fashionable and loved people.
She enjoyed many activities including golf, bridge, entertaining friends and family, cooking, baking and canning with her mother and sister, Frieda.
She also enjoyed shopping, parades, watching University of Michigan football (spouses U of M alumni), needlepoint and oil and canvas painting. She was especially gifted at hand painting figurines.
June loved celebrating holidays with family and was especially excited to decorate her home for Christmas. An annual event June looked forward to was taking her family and granddaughter Christina to the Nutcracker ballet. June was proud of her German Bavarian heritage and enjoyed Auslese and Spatlese wines. She was also very proud of her brothers’ service in the military during World War II in Europe and the Pacific.
Despite her fear of water after losing a young brother in a drowning accident, June found pleasure spending time at the beach with her children and family. June liked dogs and was especially fond of her loyal companion Nipper, snuck home by her son Jimmy in his coat from a downtown sidewalk sale, who continued to keep her company for many years at home after her children were grown. June’s door was always open for her family and her davenport was always warm and welcoming.
She appreciated music of all kinds including swing jazz, classical and show tunes. June learned to play the autoharp later in life and enjoyed sitting alongside her sons smiling and playing old time music. June always liked to travel and continued to enjoy short, daily road trips with her husband, John, until her passing.
Despite being afflicted with advanced dementia, a part of June remained at peace yet strong and steadfast as she approached her last days, a reflection of the way she lived throughout her life. She said to her son, “I’m OK,” as she took her last breath leaving this earth. Her last words and the memory of the life she lived leave behind profound meaning to reflect on.
June was preceded in death by her parents; spouse James Strahan; sons Robert Strahan and Mark at birth; brothers and sisters from her large, blended family, Chet, Jack, Norman and Wayne Schneider, Roy Wohlscheid and Steve, Tony, Madeline and Helen.
She is survived by her husband Dr. John Carney; her sister Freda Felan; her children Timothy (Cay), Peter (Karen) and James (Jennifer) Strahan; daughter-in-law Karen Strahan; grandchildren Christina (Nick Simone), Ruby, James, Adam, Ian, Jacob, Joseph, Aaron (Rosemary), Seth (Jennifer), Zachary (Sandee), Jacob (Jennifer) and Carna (Chris Steimel); and ,several great-grandchildren.
June’s family would like to offer a special thank you to her caregivers for their kind, compassionate care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Louis L. Anderson presiding. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, and at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. until time of Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeshore Food Club or the Alzheimer’s Association.
