Justin Andrew Zielinski, age 20 of Manistee, tragically passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Justin was born on Jan. 22, 2002, in Traverse City, the son of Brian and Susan (Wadkins) Zielinski. Justin attended Onekama Consolidated Schools and graduated in 2020. He was taking classes at West Shore Community College and would have graduated with his associates degree in marketing and sales this fall.
He handled the operations of Zielinski Feeding LLC with his dad Brian.
Justin was a one-of-a-kind young man; he was kind, caring, and such a genuine soul. He always made time for others no matter what he had going on, with a smile on his face. He was one of the hardest working men around; never complaining about the hours on the farm or the work in general, but rather taking it in stride.
When Justin wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with his girlfriend, Savannah, and his sisters Caitlin and Heather, and hanging out with his friends. He liked being outdoors either working on the farm or riding snowmobiles and dirt bikes. Lately Justin had enjoyed working hard on his house, getting it all fixed up and move in ready; he was so excited to have his own place.
His infectious smile will be missed by so many.
Justin is survived by his parents Brian and Susan; sisters Caitlin and Heather Zielinski; girlfriend Savannah Laurencelle; grandparents Hanne (Tom) Clark and Jack (Julie) Wadkins; aunts and uncles Marilyn (Lysle) Hansberger, Jane (James) Fett, Patricia DeCair, Stephen Zielinski, Michael (Carlene) Zielinski, Jack Wadkins, Chance (April) Wadkins, Walker Wadkins and Lisa Zielinski; and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents John and Arlene Zielinski and uncles Thomas Zielinski, Richard Zielinski and Robert DeCair.
A funeral service for Justin will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Onekama Consolidated Schools. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service, the family would like to invite everyone to a meal and time of fellowship in the Onekama Consolidated School cafeteria.
Justin will be laid to rest next to his grandparents at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please feel free to share a memory or photo with Justin’s family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.