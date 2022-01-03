Kandi Michele Fugere, 45, of Ludington, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus in Grand Rapids. She was born May 27, 1976, in Ludington.
Kandi was very active in the community and instilled the importance of volunteering in her children. She had been a past president and member of the Ludington Area Jaycees for several years and where she was awarded Jaycee of the Year. She had also ran for city council for the 4th Ward. Kandi worked as a bouncer and bartender at Alley Bar for many years. In her spare time, Kandi was an avid pool player, and was one of the Floydee Girls shooting for Bud’s Taproom. She also loved walking her dogs on the break wall every day.
Kandi is survived by her children Kaylynn Hanna, Daniel (Brooke Forton) Fugere and Kadin Fugere; three grandchildren, Faith, Nileia and Ryder; her father Delwyn (Verna) Fugere; her brother Scott (Patricia) Fugere; her aunt Charlene Miller; her cousin Jimmy Ricklefs; and her best friends Kimberly Nelson, Tami Steffes and Chris Lloyd.
Kandi was preceded in death by her mother Sharron Alviar and her grandparents Charles and Louise Wexstaff and Tellus and Lila Fugere.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2021, from 2-4 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Ave., Ludington. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.