Karan Lynn Nash, age 65, of Ludington went with Our Heavenly Father Friday, April 30, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born March 7, 1956, in Ludington to George and Ann (Casper) Kavaluskis. Karan graduated from Mason County Central in 1974 and she continued her education at West Shore Community College where she received her registered nurse degree. She worked, for a time, at Baywood Nursing Home and owned and operated Last Chance Café in Scottville.
Karan was an active member the Ludington Seventh Day Adventist. She was a strong follower of God. Karan was care giver all her life. She enjoyed taking care of animals and others. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Karan will be greatly missed by her children Rolando Villarreal of Ludington, Jeremy (Casey) Villarreal of Scottville, Eric (Celeste) Nash of Muskegon, Janet (Bob) Sanborn of Ludington and Lindsey (Eric) Latala of Ludington; her 16 grandchildren Khyler, Keese, Adrian, Ricky, Felicity, Landon, Brooke, Drew, Carly, Austin, Brian, Mitchel, Kristin, Madison and Ashley; her great- grandson Carter; and, her beloved dogs and cats Xander, Jax, Sassy, Oreo, Wiska, Lelo and Jasmine.
Besides her parents, Karan was preceded in death by her granddaughter Delilah Perez and her sister Mary Ann Listings.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Face masks will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
Memorial contributions in Karan’s name may be directed to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.