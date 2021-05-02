Karan Nash, age 65, of Ludington passed away Friday, April 30, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. A full obituary will run at a later date.
