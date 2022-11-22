Karel Kay (Smith) Schott, age 84, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at home surrounded by her children.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1938, in Custer, daughter of the late Eugene and Rosetta (Wing) Smith.
She attended Ludington High School graduating with the class of 1957. Karel married Roger F. Schott on Sept. 3, 1960, in Ludington at St. Simon Catholic Church. Karel worked as a housekeeper at Longfellow Towers for 35 years and retired in 2013. Karel enjoyed her family and trips to the casino.
Karel is survived by her children, daughter Shan Ann (Jim Dodson) Furton of Ludington and sons Scott Alan (Jacki) Schott of Muskegon and Steven Alan Schott of Big Rapids; grandchildren Cameron and Brendan Schott of Muskegon, Alexander and Nicholas Furton of Yorba Linda, California; siblings Suzanne (Duane) Smith, Mike (Carol) Smith and Terry (Peg) Smith; and close friend Carolyn Ainsworth of Ludington.
Karel was preceded in death by her husband Roger; her parents Eugene and Rosetta; her sister Nedra J. Shanks.
Funeral services for Karel will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with Father Wayne Wheeler officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Pere Marquette Catholic cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Karel may be directed to “Harbor Hospice” or “St. Simons food pantry.” Please share a photo or memory with Karel’s family at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.