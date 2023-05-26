Karen K. Ross, 79, of Scottville, passed away on Friday morning, May 26, 2023. Karen was born on June 14, 1943, in Ludington, a twin daughter of Carl E. and Betty L. (LaBar) Lundquist and graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1961. Karen excelled in athletics, especially basketball and softball which carried over to her playing on the inaugural women’s basketball team at Ferris State University.
Karen graduated with a LPN nursing degree from Ferris in 1963 and returned to the area working for Dr. Gerry Mayer as a nurse at his practice. On April 15, 1967, Karen married Kenneth L. Ross at the Scottville United Methodist Church and they celebrated 45 years together before Ken preceded her in death in 2012. Karen was also preceded in death by her parents Carl and Betty, and her twin sister Sharon in 1945. After her sons were grown, Karen went back to working as a nurse for Dr. Charles Pollard at his practice until her retirement — covering 35 years serving in the nursing field between the two doctors.
Karen loved sports of all kinds and was a strident Tigers and Lions fan to the end. She was the greatest fan of anything her sons or grandkids were playing and rarely missed any of their games. As a longtime member of Scottville United Methodist Church, Karen faithfully supported and was involved in anything related the church ministry. Recognizing her athletic ability, Karen was inducted into the Mason County Softball Hall of Fame.
Karen will be greatly missed by her son Kelly (Robin) of Atlanta, and Kyle (Diana) of Honor; her grandchildren Jacob, Austin, and Aleiya; her brother Brian (Sheryl) Lundquist of Ludington; her brother-in-law Noel (Barb) Ross of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; her sister-in-law Yvonne Hickerson of Onaway; her niece Tyler Lundquist of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; and her nephew Trent (Liza) Lundquist and their daughter Logan of Ludington.
Funeral services will be held for Karen at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at the Scottville United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Hodgeson officiating. Burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery. Friends may meet with her family on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Those who wish to remember Karen with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Hospice of Michigan or the Scottville United Methodist Church.
Please visit Karen’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a memory or tribute of Karen with her family.