Karen Lee (Colf) Mohler, 79, of Scottville, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2023, in Grand Rapids with family by her side.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1943, in Monroe, the only child of Carl and Ivah (Happy) Colf. Karen graduated from Dundee High School in 1962 and went to West Shore Community College in 1976.
She married the love of her life, John W. Mohler in Baldwin, raising two children, son Kevin Shawn and daughter Kimberly Lynn.
Karen was a secretary for Mason County Central Schools for many years, then an educational assistant at Dunes Alternative Education Program.
She was a very independent lady who continued to live on her own until the end. She had a great love for her family and always enjoyed spending time with them laughing and making new memories. She was a quiet lady and she touched many lives with her compassion and sweet nature. She loved animals, especially dogs, and always had at least one beside her. She leaves behind Babe, her furry companion.
Karen will be leaving behind her children Kevin (Lori) Mohler of Middleville and daughter Kimberly (Daryl) Sadler of Ludington; grandchildren Anthony Farr-Rader, Nicholas Mohler, Alexa Mohler, Brandon Nelson, Austin (Sara) Nelson, Steven Nelson, Alexus (Adam) Johnson and Korrin Sadler; and several great-grandchildren.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, and son Kim Shannon who passed away shortly after birth. She will be greatly missed but we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with the love of her life John and her son Kim.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.