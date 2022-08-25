Karen Thorne, age 86, of Ludington, formerly of Newaygo, passed away peacefully Aug. 24, 2022, at Oakview Medical Care Facility. She was born June 13, 1936, in Ludington to Carl and Vernice (French) Johnson.
