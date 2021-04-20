Kasandra McKay, age 74, of Scottville, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, April 17, 2021. She was born Feb. 10, 1947 in Ludington to Norbert and Florabelle (Leavitt) Ray. She graduated from Mason County Eastern in 1965.
Kasandra owned and operated a daycare for more than 10 years. She married Howard McKay on Nov. 11, 2007. She was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed jewelry making, glass cutting, recycling materials to make neat crafts, reading, puzzles and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kasandra is survived by her children LeeAndra Smith and Trinidad Rios III; 27 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her brothers Donald and Thaddeus; her sisters Lucinda Stahelin, Joanie Hayes, Kay Sertrion and Guadalupe Martinez; Howard’s daughters Heather (Tim) Hutchison, Holly (Erik) Bratschi and Melissa (Mike) Mutton.
Besides her parents, Kasandra was preceded in death by her husband Howard, her brother Norbert E., stepbrother Kevin Whitaker and stepsister Katherine Whitaker.
An outdoor celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions in Kasandra’s name may be directed to Harbor Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.