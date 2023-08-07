Katherine “Katie” Irene Wilson, 71, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 13, 1952, in Hart.
Katie retired in 2015 from Memorial Medical Center in Ludington where she worked as a dietary aide for over 12 years. In her spare time, Katie enjoyed crafts, especially quilting and sewing, baking, gardening, swimming and even extensive home renovation projects.
Katie is survived by her husband of 38 years, William James “Jim” Wilson III; her daughter Kathy Ann (Mario Vargas) Prowant; two step-sons Bill Wilson IV and Jeffrey Wilson; 7 grandchildren April May (David) Burmeister, Angela Marie Acuna, Amanda Michelle (Jon) Lochner, Ethan Wilson, Chelsea Wilson, Tripp Wilson, Hopper Wilson and Cody Thomas; seven great-grandchildren including Jayden, Madison, Isaac and Mercy; her sister Sharon (Ralph) Prowant; three brothers Lloyd Frees, Richard (Virginia) Frees, Jerry (Karen) Frees; her step-brother, Roger (Darlene) Sanders; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Katie was preceded in death by her father William Sanders; her mother Hilda Frees; her son Earl Purdy; and two sisters Norma Jean West and Nancy Morgan.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Ave., Ludington. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.