Katherine Kay Lemere, 57, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. She was born on Dec. 21, 1965, the daughter of William and Virginia Rose Lemere.
Katherine was a member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. She loved being in nature, especially at the state park where she loved to feed and talk to the animals she came across. Katherine also loved being in the water and floating down the river. She had an immense amount of love for her granddaughter, Rebekah, who she was always playing with or teaching. Katherine would always say the best thing that ever happened to her was becoming a grandma.
Katherine is survived by her sons Garret Andres and Dennis (Mariah) Duquette; granddaughter Rebekah Duquette; sister Ginger (Jack) Malone; brother James Rose; partner of 29 years Tim McDonald.
Katherine was preceded in death by her father William Lemere Jr.; mother Virginia Rose; brother William Lemere III; sister Norma Hendrickson; sister Nancy Wheeler; and brother-in-law Brandon Wheeler Sr.
