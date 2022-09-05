Kathleen Ann Graham, 77, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Motel to be demolished next week, replaced with rental for large groups
-
Stand-up paddling record to be attempted from Ludington
-
Mason County Central approves new teacher, coach
-
Playwright Stielstra returning to Ludington for 'North Country Opera' revival
-
'You have a real jewel here': New home for history open on Ludington Avenue
Trending Recipes
Poll
Did you enjoy your summer?
You voted: