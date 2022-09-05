Kathleen Ann Graham, 77, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

