Kathleen Ann Jabrocki of Ludington passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Butterworth Hospital. She was 63 years old. Kathleen was born in Ludington on Dec. 9, 1957, to Ralph and Bernadine (Regina) Jabrocki. She graduated from Mason County Central High School, class of 1976.
Kathleen enjoyed playing basketball, spending time outdoors and watching her sons race.
Kathleen is survived by her sons Daryl (Ashley) Jabrocki and Robert Rees; her grandchildren Brogan, Cyric, Brockton, Chloe, Bristol, Chevy, Madelyn and Briggs; her brothers Gary Jabrocki, John (Robin) Jabrocki and Ray (Michelle) Jabrocki; her sister Carol (Dale) Carnrike; sister-in-law Natalie Jabrocki; and, many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Bernadine Jabrocki and her brothers Steve and Richard Jabrocki.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held later this summer.
