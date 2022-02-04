Kathleen (Dust) Mantey, 70, of Charlotte, North Carolina, went home to be with her heavenly Father on Dec. 26, 2021.
Kathleen was born on Dec. 14, 1951, in Ludington, to WillaJean (Fox) Dust and the late Everett Dust. After graduating from Ludington High School in 1970, she went on to graduate from Patricia Stevens College in Milwaukee. Kathleen moved back to Ludington, where she started Electrolysis by Kathy, which allowed her to serve the greater Ludington area for many decades.
Kathleen married the love of her life, Craig Mantey, in 1972 in Ludington. They were married for nearly 40 years until Craig went home to be with the Lord in 2012.
Kathleen was a believer in Jesus Christ, and while living in Ludington, she was a member of Prayer and Praise Assembly of God Church. Kathleen always enjoyed sewing, knitting and spending time with her family and friends. She attended arts and craft fairs for many years where she sold all handmade items. She also enjoyed going to auctions and estate sales with her late husband, Craig. In the last few years, Kathleen enjoyed gathering with other women from Levine Cancer Institute to knit and fellowship with one another. Kathleen was passionate about caring for animals, and she had many cats and dogs over the years. Some of her favorites were her dogs, Asta and Trixie.
Kathleen is predeceased by Craig Mantey (husband), Everett Dust (father), Jeffrey Dust (brother) and Colleen Dust (sister). She is survived by WillaJean Dust (mother), and Wayne Fox (uncle). She is also survived by her daughters, Heather (Cory) VanLoocke and their children Leilani, Sienna and Sebastian of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Rachel (Andy) Kritzer and their children, Abigail and Julia of Charlotte, North Carolina. Kathleen is also survived by many cousins and loving friends.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to two on July 2, 2022, at 410 E. Court St. Ludington, MI 49431.
Please leave condolences at www.carolinafuneral.com