Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Kaatz, 67, of Custer, formerly of Ludington, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Kathy was born March 22, 1955, the daughter of David and Blanche (Kaminski) Gorzynski. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1973. On May 4, 1974, she married the love of her life, Andy Kaatz. They spent 48 wonderful, loving years together until her passing. Kathy retired in 2009 from Apria Home HealthCare.
Whether she was camping or spending time on the water, she relished being outdoors. Kathy and her husband Andy loved to take their boat out. They spent lots of their time together cruising lakes in Michigan. Her love of nautical things was shown in many aspects of her life, like her joy in collecting lighthouses. When she wasn’t outside, Kathy was a very crafty woman. She enjoyed the creative side of life.
Kathy is survived by her husband Andy Kaatz; sister Sandra (Mark) Forrester; son H. David (Erin) Kaatz of Pennsylvania; daughter Amanda (Dusty) Collene of Ludington; grandchildren Owen Kaatz, Wyatt Kaatz, Molly Kaatz and Jaxon Collene.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, David and Blanche (Kaminski) Gorzynski.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.