Kathleen “Kathy” Ann (Potter) Graham, 77, of Ludington, peacefully passed away on Sept. 5, 2022.
Kathy was born on July 22, 1945, in Detroit, to David and Alice (Wroblewski) Potter. She graduated high school in Columbus, Ohio, in 1963, then attended the Dominican Sisters of the Sick Poor in 1965 in Yonkers, New York, receiving her LPN license. She went on to dedicate her time working at Memorial Medical Center in Ludington for the span of her career. Kathy married the love of her life, James “Jim” Graham on June 26, 1971, and spent 33 wonderful years with him until his passing.
Kathy had a strong spirit and love for her Lord. She was very active in her church, starting at St. Jerome Catholic Church of Scottville, then attending St. Simon Catholic Church of Ludington. She taught Catechism and led the altar servers for many years at St. Jerome Catholic Church. While attending St. Simon Catholic Church she was a Eucharistic Minister and belonged to the Catholic Daughters. Kathy enjoyed visiting the beach and walking out to the lighthouse. She also cherished family vacations and spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She and Jim were dedicated parents, attending nearly every sporting event (among other extra-curricular activities) of their children across the span of several years. She loved to cook for her family and the meals she prepared were always enjoyed to the fullest. Unfortunately, over the years, she had many health struggles and spent a lot of time at various hospitals, including Spectrum Health in Ludington. She was extremely appreciative of the care she received. She never complained about her illnesses, was never selfish, and put everyone’s needs before her own.
Kathy is survived by her beloved children Theresa (Steve) Dobry of Dorr, Kevin (Diane) Graham of Gladstone, Sean (Annie) Graham of Hudsonville and Elizabeth (Dan) Struve of Kalamazoo; grandchildren Justin, Haley, Brady, Connor, Maxwell and Ella; siblings Mike (Jan) Potter, Pat (Barb) Potter, Tom (Judy) Potter, David (Barbara) Potter, Richard (Judy Nash) Potter and Ann (Tom) Castonia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her loving husband and parents.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathy’s memory to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, www.ccfa.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.