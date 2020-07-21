Kathryn Code Erley, age 87, of Ludington, formerly of Midland, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born Aug. 24, 1932 in Minneapolis to Harry and Cora (Lunde) Brown. Kathryn (Kay) attended the University of Michigan from 1950 to 1952, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Kay was a liberal arts major, but took a “short break” to raise six children with her beloved husband, Duncan. She eventually earned her bachelor’s degree from Michigan in 1987, cheered on by her extremely proud family.
Kay married the late Duncan Erley in Ann Arbor in 1952. They raised their family in Midland, where Kay was active with the Midland Center for the Arts, as well as the local school PTA. After a move to Brighton, Kay returned to Ann Arbor to complete her bachelor’s degree at the University of Michigan, while simultaneously working at the Women’s Resource Center of Schoolcraft College. Upon graduation from Michigan, Kay continued working at the Women’s Resource Center, teaching and providing assistance to students.
Kay was a lifelong University of Michigan sports fan, attending countless football games in The Big House, as well as many basketball games at Crisler Arena over the years. Kay loved singing, dancing, hiking and skiing. She was also active with the Pentwater Yacht Club after retirement.
She is survived by her six children, Steven (Sheila) of Pentwater, Thomas of Ludington, Gwen (Andy Petrin) of Barrington, New Hampshire, Christopher (Joyce Pinckney) of Holt, Gordon (Lauri) of Plymouth and Kathryn (Tim) Callahan of Hinsdale, Illinois, her 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Aunt Kay is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was pre-deceased by her parents, by her dear husband, Duncan, a daughter, Karen, and her three sisters, Jean, Donna and Harriet.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and she has joined Duncan in the Pentwater Cemetery. A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay’s honor to the Ludington Animal Friends or to the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.