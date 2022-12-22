Kathryn Sue Kelley, age 75, of Ludington, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1947, in Manistee, the daughter of the late Ward and Alpherna (Patterson) Kelley. Kathryn graduated from Onekama Consolidated Schools in 1965 and went on to attend the University of Michigan and Central Michigan.
Kathryn was employed as a teacher for two years at MCC and then at the Ludington Post Office for 25 years as a mail carrier.
She had a great love for her cats as well as her nieces and nephews who were all very special to her. She loved attending family events and rarely missed one.
Kathryn is survived by her life partner Lewis Wilbur and his children Jerica Wilbur and David Wilbur; brothers Delbert (Pam) Kelley and Jeff (Sharlene) Kelley; brother-in-law Doug McQueen; sisters-in-law Myra Kelley and Kelley (Carl) Hauschulz; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her sister Patricia McQueen and her brothers James Kelley and Joseph Kelley.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring for family.
Donations in Kathryn’s memory may be made to Mason County Humane Society or Manistee County Humane Society.
Please visit Kathryn’s personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a photo or story. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.