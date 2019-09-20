Kathy Sue McGahan, age 60, of Walkerville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Grand Rapids. She was born May 27, 1959, in Hart to Donald and Lela (Dvorak) Walker.
Kathy was a lifelong resident of Walkerville. She graduated from Walkerville High School in 1977 and later from Davenport College in Grand Rapids. Kathy married John McGahan on Aug. 25, 1979.
She had been a dedicated employee of Hesperia Public Schools, working in the administrative office since 2000. Kathy attended Walkerville Wesleyan Church. Taking care of her grandbabies was a huge part of her life. Kathy enjoyed tending to her rose garden also.
She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Josh (Trish) McGahan, Hannah (Nick) Kirwin and Abby (Charles) Hill; her mother, Lela Walker; grandchildren, Kaecie, Keagan, Kaden, Nataleigh, Olivia, Nika, Silas, Joe, Matt, Aaron, Annmarie and Baine; three great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Roman and Ian; her brothers, Larry (Kendra) Walker, Jim (Randi) Walker, and Fred (Sheri) Walker; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Walker.
The memorial service for Kathy will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. at Walkerville Wesleyan Church. Memorials may be directed to Hesperia Community Schools in memory of Kathy McGahan to be used for the Hesperia Literary Bus, 96 S. Division Street, Hesperia, MI 49421.