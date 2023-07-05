Katie Rose (Wheaton) Denton, 37, of Ludington, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Katie was born on Dec. 28, 1985, the daughter of William Wheaton and Georgia Makowicki. In 2004 she graduated from Ludington High School. She went on to further her education at West Shore Community College and Grand Rapids Community College, earning her certificate in medical billing and coding. She was employed by Tenet where she was an auditor and a physicians educator. On Sept. 24, 2016, she married her forever love, Tyler Denton.
Katie had a love for life, and being around those she loved the most. She especially loved her fur baby, Nala. On her free time, Katie enjoyed traveling with her husband. Katie and Tyler, along with his grandparents, enjoyed testing their knowledge, playing trivia weekly at Sportsman’s. As a couple, Katie and Tyler also spent a lot of time with the Noonan family. Together they’d enjoy cookouts, bonfires, and playing various games. As a sports fan, she loved creating the perfect fantasy football roster. Katie had a heart of gold and the most compassionate soul; she was always willing to help her family and friends any way she could.
Katie is survived by her husband Tyler Denton; father William Wheaton; mother Georgia Makowicki; mother in-law Sharon (Rich) Meade; father-in-law Donald Denton; siblings Matt (Paul) Wheaton Castro, Amanda Hepworth and Billy Wheaton; grandmother-in-law Ellie Collins-Sanborn; and many dear friends, nieces, nephews, aunts uncles, and extended family members.
Katie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Ken and Shirley Wheaton; maternal grandparents Howard and Patsy Makowicki; brother-in-law Bradon Denton; aunt Cindy Harmon; uncle Bill and aunt Debbie Lindenau; and grandfather-in-law, Red Collins.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington at noon. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.