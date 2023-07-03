Katie Rose (Wheaton) Denton, 37, of Ludington, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023. A funeral will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington at noon. Visitation begins at 11am at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.