Keith Arnold Koegler, age 86, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. He was born March 29, 1935 in Ludington to Arnold and Elaine (Jafke) Koegler.
He graduated from Ludington High School in 1953. Shortly after high school Keith enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country for three years. On Aug. 13, 1960, Keith married the love of his life, Teckla Bailey, at the Congregational Church in Hart. Keith worked for Dow Chemical Company for 32 years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the local Danish Brotherhood and St. John’s Lutheran Church. Keith was a lover of the great outdoors; he enjoyed everything from hunting and fishing to tending his yard and garden. If he was outside, he was happy. In his younger years, Keith enjoyed coaching and playing baseball and softball. He especially enjoyed coaching little league and young bowlers.
Keith will be greatly missed by his wife of almost 61 years, Teckla; his sons Craig and Michael (Paula) Koegler; his grandchildren Jeremy, Matthew, Julia and Marques Koegler and Carrie and Deanna Owen; his sister Sharon Bonser and her son Todd Hansen; his sister-in-law Joyce Koegler; and, his brother-in-law Ronald (Patricia) Bailey and their son Brian Bailey.
Besides his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his son Thomas, his brother Robert and his granddaughter Jacquline Koegler.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or Danish Brotherhood of Ludington Scholarship Fund.
