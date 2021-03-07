Keith David Parsons, age 77, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2021, at his home.
A private funeral service for David will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Friends are invited to attend the services via a live broadcast on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. by visiting the webcasting link at David’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. The family will greet friends on Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at a public visitation at the funeral chapel. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Stanton. Memorial contributions may be made to Weidman Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel.
David was born on Sept. 20, 1943, in Ludington, the son of Franklin and Georgia (Stark) Parsons. He was a graduate of Ludington High School with the class of 1962. David proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967. He and Janice Mary Herbison were married Feb. 10, 1973 in Stanton. David worked for and retired from UPS after 30 years. He was a lifetime member of NRA, member of the Republican Party and Teamsters. Hunting and fishing were some of David’s favorite pastimes. He traveled to Alaska and 49 other states and wintered in Pensacola, Florida.
David is survived by his wife Janice Parsons; his children James Parsons of Hubbardston, Kimberly (Tim) Schlehuber of Mount Pleasant, Todd Parsons of Alabama and Brad (Crystal) Parsons of Alma; grandchildren Luke and Selena Parsons, Zachary Schlehuber, Chelsea, Cory and Hannah Parsons, and, Angela, Gillian and Tyrus Parsons; brother Darrell (Rhea) Parsons of Florida; and sister Sylvia (Richard) Warner of Indiana.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
You may view David’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com