Kelly Campbell, 59, of Fountain, formally of Scottville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Kelly was born on Aug. 22, 1963, the daughter of Richard Parker and Carol Arnold. Kelly graduated from Ludington High School. On Nov. 28, 1981, she married her first and forever love, Thomas Campbell. They were able to share over 40 years, side by side, building a beautiful life together.
Kelly had a deep love for the Lord, for her family and her friends. She had a passion to help and comfort those around her. Kelly was part of the Called to Love Organization, where she was able to show her passion for volunteering and helping others. She had a green thumb and could often be found in her garden tending to her flowers and produce. She also enjoyed traveling. Some of those travels included going to the ocean or to the cabin. Kelly especially loved her family and would soak up any time she had with them. Kelly’s family is appreciative and grateful for the outpouring of prayers and love from friends and family from all over the world.
Kelly is survived by her husband Thomas Campbell; son Keith (Cathy) Campbell; granddaughters Anna and Emily Campbell; mother Carol Arnold; siblings Kim (Ken) Faba, Kenneth (Lisa) Parker, Lisa (Robert) Fletcher and Linda (Tony) Parker; brothers-in-law Robert (Joan) Campbell and Ronald (Mary) Campbell; sister-in-law Linda (Bill) Carless; numerous aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Called to Love Organization (862 W U.S. 10, Scottville MI 49454), in honor of Kelly, where her passion for helping others will live on.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington from 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will take place on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington at 1 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington