Kelly Jay Castonia, age 60, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Spectrum Health/Corewell Health in Grand Rapids.
Kelly was born on Oct. 10, 1962 in Ludington, son of the late Earl and Leatrice (Carberry) Castonia and graduated from Ludington Senior High School in 1980. He was employed at Gunberg’s Appliances for over 25 years. He was a member of the Dear Brothers Association (DBA). Kelly enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, going to yard sales, gun and knife shows and watching baseball or football games or just being outside. He missed the family’s dogs but enjoyed the cats, deer and birds. He liked to cook at home, cook food on a grill and go out to eat. Kelly always had a big smile and great sense of humor.
Kelly is survived by his brother, two sisters and his girlfriend: James (Ann Weiler) Castonia, Shirley (Dan) Wever, Patricia (Dave) Shimel, girlfriend Kathy Gliszcinski along with nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with Rev. Wayne Wheeler presiding. Visitation will begin at noon at the funeral home. There will be a luncheon to follow at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.