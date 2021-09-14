Ken Maynard Cooper, age 68, of Branch, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021.
Ken was born on Oct. 24, 1952, in Detroit, to George Maynard and Jacqueline (Pelton) Cooper. Ken graduated from Clarkston High School and went on to attend Ferris State University, where he was a part of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
Ken started his own flooring business, Cooper Floor Covering, as a master floor coverer and tile specialist for 50 years.
Ken enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, fall football, helping his three sons with projects around their homes and playing with his grandchildren. Ken was also known to be an avid fisherman and hunter.
Ken is preceded in death by his father George Cooper and his two brothers Timothy Landry and Kurt Royce Cooper.
He is survived by his sons Krispen (Lisa) Cooper, Kory (Audrey) Cooper and Kevin (Sarah) Cooper; his mother Jackie Cooper; his brothers Barry, Jeff and Mike Cooper; his sisters Penny (Gary) Kriesch, Shannon (Pat) Rooney and Julie Cooper; his special grandchildren Dylan and Noah, Xyla and Salem, Genevieve and Jace; and, many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.