Ken Maynard Cooper, age 68, of Branch, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021. A memorial service will take place at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. www.oakgroveludington.com
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
After Ludington police made split-second arrest, resisting charges didn't stick
-
Fountain man, Ludington woman arrested for alleged meth possession in Scottville
-
Simplers seek to have more with Cartier Mansion
-
'Having a blast': Eighth grade campers meet new friends, try new things
-
MCC holds long overdue homecoming dance
Trending Recipes
Poll
Are you considering handing out candy on Halloween?
You voted: