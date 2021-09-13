Ken Maynard Cooper, age 68, of Branch, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021.
Ken was born on Oct. 24, 1952, in Detroit, to George and Jacqueline (Pelton) Cooper. Ken graduated from Clarkston High School and went on to attend Ferris State University, where he was a part of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
Ken started his own flooring business, Cooper Floor Covering, as a master floor coverer for 50 years.
Ken enjoyed watching fall football, helping his three sons with projects around their homes and playing with his grandchildren. Ken was also known to be an avid fisherman and hunter.
Ken is preceded in death by his father George Cooper and his two brothers Timothy Landry and Kurt Royce Cooper.
He is survived by his sons Kevin (Sarah) Cooper, Krispen (Lisa) Cooper and Kory (Audrey) Cooper; his mother Jackie Cooper; his brothers Mick, Barry and Jeff Cooper; his sisters Penny (Gary) Kriesch, Shannon (Pat) Rooney and Julie Cooper; and his special grandchildren Dylan, Noah, Genevieve, Jace, Xyla and Salem.
A memorial service will take place at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with the service starting at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.