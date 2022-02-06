Kenneth Eugene Martin was born Nov. 19, 1934 in Battle Creek, the fourth of five children to Harold and Margaret Martin. He is survived by wife Linda; sister Sandra Dietz of Westminster, Maryland; son Tim (Beckie) of Thomasville, North Carolina; son Don of Tucker, Georgia; son John (Allison) of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Charlcie, the mother of his three sons; Robin Buschell of Lawrenceville, Georgia; four nieces; two nephews. Together with Linda, they have 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Ken was in the U.S. Air Force in National Security Service. He started his own successful business, Air Tronics Company, in Tucker, Georgia. He was one of the original owners of the Stone Mountain Airport. He owned three airplanes and flying was his greatest hobby. Dulcimer music was also very important to him. Lake Michigan held a special attraction. He, family and many guests enjoyed the summer home in Pentwater.
His choice for donations is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.