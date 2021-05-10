Kenneth Frederick Thoreson, 96, Ludington, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Village Manor in Ludington. He was born April 11, 1925, in Glen Arbor Township, the son of Ole and Louise (Richards) Thoreson.
Kenneth was veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army. He retired from GTE in 1988, where he had been employed for over 35 years. In his spare time, Kenneth loved traveling, RV camping and polka dancing. He enjoyed construction work, having built his own home as well as completing several projects for his family. He also enjoyed anything related to draft horses.
Kenneth was a member of St. Stanislaus/St. Simon Catholic Church where he was active in the Knights of Columbus for many years. He was also a member of the Ludington Eagles Lodge.
Kenneth is survived by his son Dennis (Cheri) Thoreson of Ludington; his daughter Susan Lilly of Ellicott City, Maryland; his lady friend Rose Forman; four grandchildren Chad (Kari) Thoreson of Zeeland, Jason (Kendra) Thoreson of Ludington, Grant Lilly of Bothell, Washington, and Mason Lilly of Ellicott City, Maryland; seven great-grandchildren, Kailee Douglas, Carter Thoreson, Lachlan Thoreson, Kuyper Thoreson, Emilyn Thoreson, Deklan Thoreson and Gavin Thoreson; his brother Leonard (Sally) Thoreson of Glen Arbor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Delphine Thoreson in 2010 and five siblings, John, Sister Karen, Rudy, Delina and Bernice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021, at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Mass will be live-streamed through www.stsimonchurch.com. Interment will follow in Pere Marquette Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, with a praying of the Holy Rosary at 6:45 p.m..
Memorial Contributions may be made to Ludington Area Catholic School.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com